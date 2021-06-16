1-on-1 with Nicki Collen | New Lady Bears head coach looks to turn Baylor into WNBA pipeline

Collen is confident that a pick-and-roll-centric offense will help develop more pros in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Only seven Baylor alumni currently hold roster spots in the WNBA, not quite the footprint powerhouse UConn has on the nation's premier women's basketball league.

Collen is hoping to turn Baylor in to the WNBA factory, including with impact players, that exists in Storrs, Connecticut.

"My offensive system is going to be more pro-like," Collen said. "Recruiting players that fit our system will translate."

She acknowledged that Baylor had myriad success in a high-low system, like what helped it win a national championship in 2019. But, Collen is confident that a pick-and-roll-centric offense will help develop more pros in Waco.

One of her priorities with the roster was keeping who she called the core three in tact: NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle. The trio all joined the Lady Bears in the highly-touted 2018 recruiting class and now, they'll be the focus in the 2021-22 season.

"I think Caitlin has the chance to potentially have a break-out and get more shots," Collen said.

Collen also said Alabama grad-transfer Jordan Lewis is committed to staying at Baylor. She continued to say that in her final year coaching in college before moving to the WNBA, Collen recruited Lewis to try to go to Florida Gulf Coast.