Lady Bears host send off for NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears had a send-off on Tuesday evening as the team headed toward San Antonio for their 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

This is the 10th-straight year that the Lady Bears are a two-seed or better in the regional round. They will face Jackson State on Sunday at the Alamo Dome.

This has been an unusual season for Baylor as the team won the Big 12 Conference Title and finished the season on a 17-game winning streak but were never able to do it in front of a packed Ferrell Center.

Plenty of fans attended the send-off that included music from the band, team cheerleaders and remarks from the players. Some fans were excited that they were able to just attend a send-off and are hopeful they can celebrate a National Championship win in a few weeks.

"I think it would be awesome if they could celebrate with the fans and the city of Waco," said Cory Herring, a Baylor fan. "Everything that has happened this year, I think that everyone and the City of Waco, they deserve it.”

Baylor will have to follow strict protocols and have at least two negative tests for each member before they can start practicing for the game this weekend.

They will spend a lot of time in their hotel room too with meals delivered in boxes to the rooms with no team buffets. On top of that, practices will be limited, testing will have to happen constantly and if the Lady Bears do have positive tests and have less than five healthy players, they will be eliminated.