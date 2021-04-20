Lady Bears land All-SEC point guard as graduate transfer for 2021-22 season

Jordan Lewis is spending her final season of eligibility with the Lady Bears after transferring from Alabama.

WACO, Texas — Jordan Lewis is trading in the crimson for the green and gold as the point guard signed with the Baylor Lady Bears as a graduate transfer for her final season of eligibility, according to Baylor Athletics.

Lewis is transferring from Alabama where she played and started in 130 games. She was a second-team All-SEC selection this past season for the Crimson Tide after averaging a career-best 17.0 points per contest. She ranked sixth in the SEC in assists per game at 4.2 and eighth in the league in 3-point field goals made with 47.

“We’re excited to add Jordan Lewis to our Lady Bear family. She brings immediate experience at the guard position along with a relentless desire to win,” Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She is a proven player at a high level, Jordan is a key addition to our returning players and will be exciting to watch next year as we compete for a national championship.”

For her career, Lewis amassed 1,581 points, 510 assists, 535 rebounds, 159 steals and 167 3-point field goals. The 5-7 guard, who hails from Windermere, Fla., received her undergraduate degree in August 2019 in marketing and will complete her MBA at Alabama in May.

Her academic achievements have been equal to, if not greater, than her accomplishments on the court. She was the 2020 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Selection and a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

“I want to thank the University of Alabama for the memorable years spent there. That being said, I have the opportunity to further my playing career at Baylor University and am excited to add to the tradition of successful graduate transfers under Coach Kim Mulkey,” Lewis said. “I look forward to growing and developing as a player and can’t wait to get on campus and meet everyone.”

Lewis is the fifth graduate transfer to join Baylor since the inception of the grad transfer rules in the spring of 2018. Lewis will join Chloe Jackson, Te’a Cooper, Erin DeGrate and DiJonai Carrington as players who have chosen to spend their final year at Baylor. Jackson, Cooper and Carrington were all second-round picks in their respective WNBA drafts.