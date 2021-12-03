x
Lady Bears move on to Big 12 Tournament semifinals with win over TCU

Top-seed Baylor moved on with a big-time performance from Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith.
Credit: AP
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over TCU guard Tavy Diggs (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Baylor Lady Bears took another step toward a 10th Big 12 Tournament title. No. 1-seed Baylor toppled No. 8-seed TCU 92-55 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal Friday.

Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith, Baylor's junior forward, scored 26 points to lead all scorers in the game. She also pulled down seven rebounds.

The Lady Bears also got 17 points from DiJonai Carrington off the bench as Carrington shined in 28 minutes.

TCU was led by Tavy Diggs who scored a team-high 22 points as Lauren Heard, the Horned Frogs' centerpiece guard struggled to score six against the Big 12's 11-time reigning regular-season champion.

The Lady Bears will face No. 5-seed Texas in the Big 12 women's tournament semifinal at Noon Saturday.

Texas moved on in the bracket after edging Iowa State 84-82 in overtime in the first of Friday's quarterfinals.

