Lady Bears Richards, Carrington declare for draft

Three days after a heartbreaking Elite Eight loss, two Baylor guards have declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

WACO, Texas — Two Baylor guards have put their names in the running for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Late Thursday night, Lady Bear guards DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington made their announcements on social media.

Richards, a senior from Cypress, moved to point guard for the 2020-21 season and was first in the starting lineup her sophomore year, during the national championship run. She was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

While at Baylor, Richards averaged 6.7 points per game alongside 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in her Baylor career.

Carrington was a grad transfer from Stanford for the 2020-21 season. In her lone season at Baylor, she averaged 14.1 points and 4.9 assists per game while only in the Lady Bears' Big 12 title-clinching win over Kansas State on Feb. 27th.