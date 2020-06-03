WACO, Texas — Big 12 Conference champion Baylor has now won 56 straight home games.

No. 2 Baylor beat Texas 69-53 inside the Ferrell Center on Thursday. The Lady Bears are now 28-1 overall, 17-0 in Big 12 play.

Senior grad transfer Te'a Cooper led the Lady Bears with 20 on senior night, with senior All-American Lauren Cox adding 17 points.

Baylor has not lost inside the Ferrell Center since Feb. 6, 2017, when Texas got the win.

Next, the Lady Bears close the regular season at Iowa State at Noon on Sunday.

