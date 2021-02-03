Lady Bears topple Texas to clinch outright Big 12 title

Baylor had previously clinched at least a share of the conference title.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the fourth-straight year Baylor has swept the season series against Texas. The sixth-ranked Lady Bears beat Texas 64-57 Monday, improving to 20-2 overall and 15-1 in Big 12 play.

The win clinched an outright Big 12 Conference championship and continues their run of 20-win seasons in each of the 21 seasons Kim Mulkey has led the program.

The Lady Bears had previously clinched at least a share of the title Saturday with a win over Kansas State.

Texas star post Charli Collier fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter of the loss.

NaLyssa Smith, the junior forward from San Antonio, led all scorers with 23 points for the Lady Bears. Queen Egbo and Dijonai Carrington also scored in double figures for the Lady Bears.

Baylor next heads to Kansas on Saturday before hosting West Virginia to close the regular season next Monday.

The Longhorns drop to 16-8 overall, 10-7 in the conference. They close the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday at TCU.