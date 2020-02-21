WACO, Texas — Tuesday night, the Lady Bears made history and now, they're just two games from making more.

Entering its first game since coach Kim Mulkey became the fastest coach in Div. I history, the Lady Bears are two wins from clinching at least a share of their 10th-straight Big 12 Championship.

They're three from clinching it, outright, or two wins and a TCU loss.

Saturday, Baylor hosts an Oklahoma team it played in its conference opener. The Lady Bears beat the Sooners, 77-56, after a come-from-behind efford. The Sooners jumped out to an early 12-3 lead in the first quarter, before a 35-11 Baylor run heading into the half.

The Lady Bears have won 17 in a row and are 13-0 in Big 12 play.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Saturday inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

RELATED: Mulkey becomes fastest NCAA coach to 600 wins

RELATED: Baylor's Mulkey with strong praise of a basketball legend Saturday

RELATED: Double-header sweep gives Baylor coach Glenn Moore 900 career wins

RELATED: Kim Mulkey named a finalist for 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame