'She stayed the course and is now being rewarded' | Lady Bears' Ursin embodies patience, hard work

Baylor senior Moon Ursin went from a spark off the bench to one of the best in the Big 12, but her journey to the starting five wasn't easy.

SAN ANTONIO — Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin is a prime example of trusting the process and working hard to achieve your goals.

"If you don't know by now how much I love and respect Moon Ursin then you haven't been following her career," Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey said.

Ursin's career at Baylor began in the fall of 2017, and from that point to the start of her senior season she started just five games.

"Even if my roll was small I wanted to do it to the best of my ability and to perfection," Ursin said. "I knew that one day it would be more, I just didn't know when that day would come."

Ursin saw herself as a player that could come into the game and bring a spark off the bench, but after three years of hard work and dedication all of that changed.

"Not only is she a joy to coach," Mulkey said. "She came to practice everyday and didn't buy into the outside noise."

The noise Mulkey is talking about is the transfer portal. A lot of times in college basketball when someone isn't getting the playing time they want, they transfer.

"Looking back that time made be a better player now, I don't regret anything," Ursin said. "Do I wish I played more? Absolutely, but I've learned and conquered and look at where I am."

She's currently averaging over 12 points and 8 rebounds per game and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second-Team and to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. Baylor fans love Ursin and every time she scores or exits the floor a roar of "Mooooon " chants fill the arena.

She truly embodies what it means to wait your turn.

"Good things happen to those who do things the right way," Mulkey said.

"You have to have heart, you have to have will and you have to have passion," Ursin said.