MANHATTAN, Kan. — Coach Kim Mulkey called it an ugly game afterward, but the win maintains a two-game lead for the reigning national champions.

No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State 54-40 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. It improves the Lady Bears to 21-1 overall, 10-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Sharpshooter Juicy Landrum led Baylor win 11 points with NaLyssa Smith adding 10 in the post. The Lady Bears shot 38.3% from the floor in the win.

Ayoka Lee and Peyton Williams of the Wildcats led the game with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Baylor's now won 14 in a row, 33 straight against K-State, and returns Wednesday against second-place TCU at 7 p.m. in Waco.

