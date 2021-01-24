Lady Bears win second straight game, rolling past OU in Waco

Baylor improves to 10-2 with a win over the Sooners, 84-61.

WACO, Texas — The last time the Lady Bears played at the Ferrell Center they snapped their 61 game home winning streak. Saturday night in Waco that team was nowhere to be found as Baylor dominated the Sooners on both ends of the floor winning big 84-61. .

For the first few minutes of play Oklahoma stuck around keeping the game close, at the end of the first quarter it was 20-18 Baylor.

From that point forward Baylor pulled ahead and never looked back. At the half the Lady Bears led 45-23 and NaLyssa Smith had a game high 12 points.

The Sooners rode the hot hands of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, who combined for 48 of the teams 61 points. As for the Bears it was Smith who led the team with 21 points, followed by Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver with 14 points.

Baylor finished 1 of 6 from three and shot 59% from the floor.