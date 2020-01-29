WACO, Texas — With one win, three streaks were extended Tuesday night.

No. 2 Baylor beat Iowa State 83-62 Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, knotching the Lady Bears' 48th straight conference regular season win.

The win is also Baylor's 51st straight home win and 10th straight win against the Cyclones.

The Lady Bears were sparked by senior Juicy Landrum's 22-point night, which included 4-of-7 shooting from 3.

"I find it funny we scored more 3's than Iowa State," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "For a coach who's 'old school' and all that, I think we do alright. Juicy has got the green light to shoot it, (Te'a Cooper) has the green light to shoot it, anybody that can score it, shoot it. Juicy's going to go down in the history of this program holding that NCAA record and when she's open, shoot it."

Baylor's nine three-pointers Tuesday is a season high in Big 12 play, as the Lady Bears shot 50% from deep against the Cyclones.

Weirdly, Baylor shot better from 3 than it did from the floor, in total, Tuesday, as the Lady Bears finished shooting 47.4%.

Cooper (19), Lauren Cox (16), Queen Egbo (12) and Didi Richards (10) also scored in double figures with Cox and Richards finishing with double-doubles, as Cox grabbed 10 rebounds and Richards 12.

Shooting 80.2% from the free throw line entering the Ferrell Center, Iowa State shot just 12-of-23 from the line, meanwhile Baylor went a perfect 6-for-6 Tuesday night.

Baylor (18-1 overall, 7-0 Big 12) has now won 11 straight. The Lady Bears will go for their 12th in a row Friday night against Texas.

Tip-off at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin is scheduled for 6 p.m.

