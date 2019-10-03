WACO, Texas — With the return of its All-American catcher to the lineup, Baylor salvaged the series vs. Nebraska.

The 21st-ranked Bears beat Nebraska 10-3 Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark, to avoid being swept.

Baylor (10-4 overall) junior catcher Shea Langeliers returned to the lineup for Baylor as the designated hitter, in the fourth batting position. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the fifth inning of Sunday's win.

Mack Mueller started the scoring with a hard grounder to shallow left field in the second inning, scoring Josh Bissonette from second. Mueller later scored, beating the Husker throw home, on an Andy Thomas double to right center.

The Huskers (6-7) took the lead in the third, though. Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach both scored on walks with the bases loaded as the Bears switched pitchers from Anderson Needham, the starter, to Jimmy Winston.

Luke Roskam knotched UN's third run with a single to right center field, which scored Angelo Altavilla.

Thomas' bat would tie it in the fourth, scoring Mueller, again. The Bears took the lead for good in the fifth off the bat of right fielder Davion Downey with a bases-loaded single which scored Richie Cunningham. It was the first of four fifth-inning Baylor runs.

Winston was credited with the win for the Bears, with 3.0 innings of shutout relief work, as all three runs were credited to Needham who left the bases juiced with a 2-0 count when he was pulled.

Baylor stays at home for the next week, hosting a mid-week vs. Abilene Christian at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Then, they host Cal Poly for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.