Late first-half run sparks Baylor first-round win

In both games pitting No. 1-seeds against No. 16-seeds, David led Goliath in the early minutes Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the program's first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1-seed, the Baylor Bears need a while to find their rhythm, but once they did it was game on.

No. 1-seed Baylor beat No. 16-seed Hartford 79-55 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament South Region.

MaCio Teague led the way for Baylor with 22 points in the win, shooting 4-of-8 from 3 and 9-of-17 from the floor.

Mark Vital was in foul trouble early, with two fouls in the first two minutes of the game. He fouled out with 14 minutes left in the game, when he was called for a foul trying to block a shot and a technical foul immediately after.

Jared Butler added 13 points and Davion Mitchell 12 for the Bears with Matthew Mayer cleaning up the glass for BU, with 9 rebounds Friday.

The win means Baylor has advanced in three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.