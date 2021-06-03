Legacy High School hires Jeff Hulme as football head coach

Hulme was the head coach at Mansfield High School back in 2016 before moving to coach Midway High School's football team. He went 45-17 overall in his Midway tenure

MANSFIELD, Texas — The video above was posted in 2019.

Coach Jeff Hulme is heading back to Mansfield, Texas to become Legacy High School's new head football coach, MISD's Athletic Department announced Thursday.

Hulme will also serve as the Mansfield ISD athletic coordinator, according to the announcement.

He went 45-17 overall in his Midway tenure, including a 2-7 mark in 2020.