Legacy of Icon baseball coach Jeff Alley lives on

Jeff Alley was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. On February 1, 2023, he lost his battle with the disease, but his memory lives on.

TEMPLE, Texas — Jeff Alley inspired dozens of athletes across Central Texas. He was determined, fierce and supportive.



After starting the Icon Baseball team in 2018, he served as a coach and inspiration to all of his players.

As days and months passed, he continued to coach while battling ALS.

"Right now, what's giving me peace and strength is just knowing that he's not hurting anymore, because I watched it," Jeff's Wife Sonya Alley said.

Seven years ago, Sonya Alley married the love of her life. In November of 2021, their world changed.

"He was showing signs in his hands. He was losing coordination," Sonya said. "He was losing his muscle mass in his hands."

Her Husband Jeff Alley was diagnosed with ALS. However, their lives didn't stop. You could still find him sitting in his wheelchair outside the dugout for every Icon baseball game.

"They knew how much he loved them," Sonya said. "That respect and that bond that they had with him ... it can't be described."

It was a kind of bond that lasts forever.

"Jeff didn't treat baseball just as a game, he treated it as a way of life," Landyn McCloud, who played for Jeff since he was 11-years-old, said. "He treated us as family."

On Feb. 1, that family lost their warrior.

"I checked on him about an hour later, I adjusted his blankets and something just told me to touch his chest," Sonya said. "And, I didn't feel anything."

Jeff may be gone, but he'll still be at every baseball game. Just now, in spirit.

"It's going to be hard stepping on that field knowing Jeff's gone and not on the field with me," Miguel Sanchez, who has played for Jeff since he was 11-years-old, said. "But, I'm going to be thinking that I do it for Jeff and do everything on that field for Jeff."

For Sonya, Icon Baseball is one way to carry on his legacy.

"When I look at the kids, I will see him," Sonya said.

She'll see his smile, his laugh, his love for baseball, and for everyone.

"That's all I want is to remember him in that way and not him being sick," Sonya said.

This beautiful bouquet sat in Sonya's living room.



It was from Jeff. He knew he was facing his final days, so he scheduled a delivery just in case he couldn't be here to deliver these himself.



He may no longer be on this Earth, but he made sure that he will forever be Sonya's valentine.



To honor his life, a celebration service will be held tomorrow at noon at Vintage Church in Belton.