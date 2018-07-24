WACO, Texas – Baylor redshirt senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis was named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watch List, along with the watch list for the Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, it was announced Tuesday morning by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Bronco Nagurski Trophy is given to the nation’s top collegiate defensive player. The 2018 watch list is comprised of 97 defensive standouts from 61 schools, with seven representatives from the Big 12 Conference. Lewis is one of 20 defensive tackles on the list.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the nation. The 82-man watch list has both offensive and defensive linemen. Lewis is one of 20 defensive tackles on the list and one of 11 Big 12 Conference student-athletes on the watch list.

Lewis started all 12 games in 2017, making 34 tackles, including a career-high 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks and on QB hurry. He ranked fifth in the Big 12 in sacks and eighth in tackles-for-loss.

The Houston, Texas, native earned 2017 Second Team All-Big 12 honors by Phil Steele and the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Overall in his career, Lewis ranks fourth on the team with 19 career starts.

Other preseason honors for Lewis include 2018 First Team Preseason All-Big 12 by Phil Steele, Second Team Preseason All-Big 12 by Lindy’s, Second Team All-Texas Defense by Dave Campbell and Third Team Preseason All-Big 12 by Athlon.

The last Bear to be named to the Outland Award Watch List was Kyle Fuller in 2016 and the last to be named to the Nagurski Award Watch List was K.J. Smith in 2017. No Bear has won either award in the history of the program.

Seven semifinalists for the 73rd Outland Trophy will be announced on Nov. 14 and three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 19. The award recipient will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The Bronco Nagurski Trophy will be awarded on Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

