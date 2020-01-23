LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Little River Academy head football coach Paul Williams has confirmed to 6 Sports Director Nick Canizales that he plans to retire at the end of the school year unless another opportunity presents itself.

Williams had an overall record of 6-15 in two seasons at the helm. He led the Bees to the playoffs in 2018, falling to West 55-28 in the Class 3A Bi-District round.