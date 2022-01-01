LIVE BLOG: Baylor Bears make historic long pick six at 88th Sugar Bowl

Keep up with 6 News Sports as they report live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Kickoff of the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. central Saturday inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bears are arriving to this bowl game with a point to prove.

“We have a chance to win the most games in Baylor history,” running back Trestan Ebner said “It’s just something amazing to be a part of, especially considering the journey we’ve been on.”

Bears arrive with style to the Superdome

Pre-game: Sugar Bowl breakdown

First Quarter

The second play of the game is a JT Woods interception, the Bears take over at their own 38 yard line #SugarBowl #Baylor @KCENSports @6NewsCTX — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) January 2, 2022

13:03 1Q | #Baylor goes for it, RJ Snead makes the catch but is stopped short and #OleMiss gets it at the Bear 48 #SugarBowl @6NewsCTX @KCENSports — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) January 2, 2022

Second Quarter

That #PickSix shatters a #SugarBowl record for longest INT return in game history. Previous was 80 yards in 1945. Also the longest in the New Year's Six #Baylor @KCENSports @6NewsCTX — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) January 2, 2022

THE historic long pick 6 from Al Walcott #SicEm #SugarBowl record right there !!! pic.twitter.com/P3Vy2sp3Se — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) January 2, 2022

