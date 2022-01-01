x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

LIVE BLOG: Baylor Bears make historic long pick six at 88th Sugar Bowl

Keep up with 6 News Sports as they report live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Kickoff of the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. central Saturday inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bears are arriving to this bowl game with a point to prove. 

“We have a chance to win the most games in Baylor history,” running back Trestan Ebner said “It’s just something amazing to be a part of, especially considering the journey we’ve been on.”

Our 6 News Sports crew will be sending updates about the game, which you can follow along below.

RELATED: Baylor arrives for Sugar Bowl with point to prove

LIVE BLOG

6 News Sports Live from the field 

Bears arrive with style to the Superdome 

Pre-game: Sugar Bowl breakdown 

First Quarter

Second Quarter

RELATED: Voice of the Baylor Bears reflects on the season

6 Sports picks the Sugar Bowl 

Countdown to Kickoff: Bears in New Orleans 

Related Articles

In Other News

Fans outside Sugar Bowl