LJ Cryer declares for draft, will maintain eligibility

The Baylor guard becomes the third to publicly say he will explore the NBA Draft.

WACO, Texas — A third Baylor men's basketball player has announced they will explore the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wednesday, guard LJ Cryer announced on social media he has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Cryer averaged 15.0 points per game during his junior season with the Bears along with 2.0 assists in 31 games. He started each game he played in during the 2022-23 season.

He joins Adam Flagler, who told reporters after the Bears' 2nd-round NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton in the locker room he would be going to the NBA, and Keyonte George in exploring the NBA.

The Bears finished the 2022-23 season with a 23-11 record.