Aggies camping out for A&M-Alabama football game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For years, Aggie students have camped outside Kyle Field before the big football games that draw in large crowds from all over. This is done through the process of students being able to pull tickets.

Students who purchase sports passes are given the chance to purchase tickets as early as the Monday before the following weekend's football game. Usually, priority is determined by the number of credit hours completed by a student before the ticket is purchased.

In the event of larger games like the A&M and Alabama game on October 7, students have camped out for hours and even days on end to ensure they have good seats for the game.

David Jahn, a student at Texas A&M University, said he waited 92 hours before he finally got a ticket to the game for himself, his sister and his friends. Jahn said his sister attends the University of Alabama and attending the game has become a tradition the two have shared. It's something he said stemmed from the time they were younger.

“Mom is from Alabama, Dad was born and raised here in Texas so it’s one of our more fun games of the year. It’s just become a tradition," said Jahn.

The game is expected to draw in a large crowd as both current and former A&M students from all over show up to attend the intense, years-long rivalry between the two schools. Tickets are selling fast, and people who are interested in attending should plan to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.