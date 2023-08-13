Midway All-Stars place third at Little League World Series

MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway All-Stars softball team is returning home with another impressive victory under their belts.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, the All-Stars defeated the New England region team in the Little League World Series to place third overall in the tournament.
With the 5-1 win, the All-Stars finished the season with 20 wins and only a single loss, as well as a staggering record of 223 runs scored to only nine runs given.
Facing a bracket of 16 teams from around the world, the All-Stars' only loss was to the Southeast Region team in the semifinals, but they quickly bounced back in the third-place game the next day.
The All-Stars were competing in their second-straight World Series, and were aiming to defend their title, having won the entire tournament in 2022.
While the All-Stars may not have come home with the two-peat they were hoping for, the team said in a post on social media that it was an amazing summer regardless.
"Our real supporters know that these girls are true champs, no matter what the bracket says," read the post.
