Midway All-Stars place third at Little League World Series

The All-Stars took down the New England region team 5-1 on Aug. 13 to secure their third-place finish.

MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway All-Stars softball team is returning home with another impressive victory under their belts.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the All-Stars defeated the New England region team in the Little League World Series to place third overall in the tournament.

With the 5-1 win, the All-Stars finished the season with 20 wins and only a single loss, as well as a staggering record of 223 runs scored to only nine runs given.

Facing a bracket of 16 teams from around the world, the All-Stars' only loss was to the Southeast Region team in the semifinals, but they quickly bounced back in the third-place game the next day.

The All-Stars were competing in their second-straight World Series, and were aiming to defend their title, having won the entire tournament in 2022.

While the All-Stars may not have come home with the two-peat they were hoping for, the team said in a post on social media that it was an amazing summer regardless.

"Our real supporters know that these girls are true champs, no matter what the bracket says," read the post.