Morning Playbook | A Red River Rivalry weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — RED RIVER RIVALRY

In today’s Morning Playbook, it’s rivalry weekend in college football and the biggest one is the Red River classic.

Both Texas and Oklahoma head into the game ranked in the top 12 of the national rankings.

Not only are they at the top, but they are also both undefeated for the first time since 2008.

Kickoff is tomorrow at 11 a.m., and expect a long trip up I-35 to get to the Cotton Bowl.

AGGIES TAKE ON BAMA

The other half of Texas will be watching the Aggies take on Alabama tomorrow.

A&M has a chance of taking the lead of the SEC West, but the number 11 Tide won’t make it easy.

The last two matchups between these two were down to the wire, so we are ready for a good one.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Channel 6 has you covered tonight with our Game of the Week!