Morning Playbook | Baseball brawl!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — MLB PLAYERS SUSPENSION

In today’s Morning Playbook, the MLB has officially suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez.

Both players got into a fist fight mid-game on Saturday night, leading to a larger brawl.

Anderson is facing a six-game suspension, and Ramirez a three-game suspension. Both of them are also receiving fines.

QUENTIN JOHNSTON

Temple native, Quentin Johnston, is showing out in training camp.

The LA Chargers rookie is already making a big impression, one month away from the start of the season.

Johnston is showing coaches he has the potential to be the biggest steal of the draft.

JOHNNY MANZIEL

Johnny Manziel’s documentary is out today.

Netflix’s “Untold: Johnny Football” taps into Manziel’s meteoric rise to stardom and rapid fall.

PATRICK MAHOMES

In other NFL news, Patrick Mahomes is this year’s number one player in the league.

Players voted Mahomes as the leader of the NFL’s top 100 players, for the second time in his career.

Catch up with more local and national sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

Read more: