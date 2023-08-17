Morning Playbook | Dallas Cowboys Brawl!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — DALLAS COWBOYS BRAWL

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Dallas Cowboys last day of padded practices got heated.

The offense and defense personnel threw some hands at each other, as they ran some explosive plays.

Defensive lineman, Micah Parsons, was in the middle of it. He says it was all part of the game.

USWNT COACH RESIGNS

Team USA women’s soccer head coach, Vlatko Andonovski, is stepping down.

His resignation follows the team’s disappointing first round exit at the World Cup almost two weeks ago.

The U.S. had never finished below third place in the tournament.

NELLY BIG 12 PERFORMANCE

The AT&T Stadium is about to get hot!

Grammy award winner, Nelly, will be performing during the Big 12 championship game halftime show.

Marching bands from both teams will get to join him on stage.

The championship is scheduled for December 2.

