Morning Playbook | Dallas Cowboys dominate

TEMPLE, Texas — In today’s Morning Playbook, the Cowboys defense shows out once again as the team dominates the Jets at home.

Dak Prescott had a productive game, completing 31 of his passes and getting two touchdowns in the game.

Micah Parsons kept the pressure on Zach Wilson all game, and helped force three interceptions to help Dallas secure the 30 to 10 win.

BAYLOR GETS FIRST WIN

Baylor is finally back in the win column, after taking down the LIU Sharks on Saturday.

The weather delays weren’t enough to stop the Bears, who now turn their focus to their matchup against Texas on Saturday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

The latest college football rankings are out, and Alabama is now at the number 13 spot.

This is the first time the Tide falls out of the top 10 in eight years.

Meanwhile, the UT Longhorns are now the number three team in the nation.

Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffs go up to the nineteenth spot after their double-overtime thriller against Colorado State.

