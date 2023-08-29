Morning Playbook | Dallas Cowboys drama

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — NFL ROSTER DEADLINE

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL have until 3 p.m. to complete their rosters.

Only 53 players can fill a spot, which means almost 12,000 will be released by teams.

COWBOYS QB ROOM

Quarterback Trey Lance will be securing a spot with the Cowboys, a few days after being traded.

Questions are now being raised about possible tension within Dallas’ QB room, but coach Mike McCarthy says he will be a good fit.

ALTUVE HITS A CYCLE

Jose Altuve had himself a game against the Red Sox last night.

He got his first-ever career cycle after hitting a double, a single, a triple, and topping the night off with a home-run!

This was the Astros’ first cycle since 2013.

