Morning Playbook | Dallas Cowboys drama

TEMPLE, Texas — NFL ROSTER DEADLINE
In today’s Morning Playbook, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL have until 3 p.m. to complete their rosters.
Only 53 players can fill a spot, which means almost 12,000 will be released by teams.
COWBOYS QB ROOM
Quarterback Trey Lance will be securing a spot with the Cowboys, a few days after being traded.
Questions are now being raised about possible tension within Dallas’ QB room, but coach Mike McCarthy says he will be a good fit.
ALTUVE HITS A CYCLE
Jose Altuve had himself a game against the Red Sox last night.
He got his first-ever career cycle after hitting a double, a single, a triple, and topping the night off with a home-run!
This was the Astros’ first cycle since 2013.
Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.
Read more:
Watch more: