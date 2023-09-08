Morning Playbook | David Beckham comes to Dallas!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — MIDWAY SOFTBALL

In today’s Morning Playbook, Midway Softball is just a few games away from repeating as Little League champions.

The team won game two of the World Series on Monday, with a final score of 11 to 0.

They’re now getting ready for game three in North Carolina. The first pitch is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

DIRK NOWITZKI HOF WEEK

This week is a very special one for Dallas Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki, as he gets set to be inducted into the hall of fame on Saturday.

While everyone has been giving him his flowers, Dirk’s kids are keeping him humble.

“They only watch me toward the end of my career and all they know is ‘papa you were so slow’," Nowitzki said in a press conference. “Then I gotta go to YouTube, and it's all grainy and pull up the early 2000s, but they aren't having it."

DAVID BECKHAM TRIES BBQ

From one legend to another, soccer star and Inter Miami owner, David Beckham, visited a Dallas bar-b-cue restaurant.

Beckham not only got to try Texas bar-b-cue, but he also made a to-go worker’s day!

