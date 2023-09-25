Morning Playbook | Former Big 12 rivals

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — FORMER BIG 12 RIVALS

In today’s Morning Playbook, the UT Longhorns remain the number three ranked team in the nation, as they put an end to their Big 12 rivalry against Baylor.

The Longhorn defense proved to be too much for the Bears, and Texas won the game in Waco 38 to 6.

This was the team’s first win in Waco since 2017.

BUFFS FALL OUT

Meanwhile, Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffs are now unranked, after their blowout loss against Oregon on Saturday.

Colorado had come into the game with an impressive three-game winning streak.

SAD DAY FOR COWBOYS

The Cowboys had a reality check yesterday against the Cardinals.

Diggs’ absence was certainly felt in the defense, and the offense couldn’t connect all game.

The “Kyler Murray-less” Cardinals upset Dallas at home, and win 28 to 16.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

Read more: