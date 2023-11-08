Morning Playbook | Free Rangers tickets!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — WNBA HISTORY

In today’s Morning Playbook, Baylor alum, Brittney Griner, and the Phoenix Mercury made WNBA history last night.

The team scored 45 points in the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun. This is the most points ever scored in a WNBA quarter.

Griner, who’s now the team’s leading rebounder, finished the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

NBA CHRISTMAS DAY

The NBA Christmas Day schedule has been released.

The Dallas Mavericks play their well-known rival, the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA is expected to release the full 2023-2024 schedule next week.

COWBOYS

Get excited, Cowboy nation! America’s team is in action tomorrow as they play their first preseason game.

Dak Prescott won’t be on the field, but we’ll get a first look at the new offense with head coach, Mike McCarthy, calling the plays for the first time.

Dallas plays the Jaguars at home at 4 p.m.

FREE RANGERS TICKETS

The Marlin Police Department is giving out free tickets for the Rangers’ game against the Angels on Wednesday.

If there’s still available, you may claim your ticket at City Hall Municipal Court.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

