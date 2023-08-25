Morning Playbook | Friday night lights!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — HARKER HEIGHTS VS ELLISON

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Friday night lights are finally here!

High school football across Central Texas kicked off last night.

The 6 news crew covered the showdown between Harker Heights and Killeen Ellison.

Star quarterback, Dylan Plake, and the rest of the offense were on fire as they beat Ellison, 57 to 13!

BELTON VS HEDRICKSON

Belton also started their season over at Hendrickson.

Both teams went back and forth in the first half, but then the Tigers held the Hawks scoreless in the second.

The final score, 35 to 27.

GAME OF THE WEEK!

We officially have our first Game of the Week of the season tonight!

The reigning state champions, China Spring, face off against the 2021 state champions, Lorena.

This game promises to be a fun one!

