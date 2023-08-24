Morning Playbook | Highschool football returns!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — ELLISON VS. HARKER HEIGHTS

In today’s Morning Playbook, high school football is finally here!

Killeen Ellison plays Harker Heights tonight at 7 p.m.

COWBOY ARRESTED

Not so great news for the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, Sam Williams, arrested on weapons and drug charges.

Jerry Jones says he doesn’t think it will affect his availability to play.

DEMARCUS WARE

On a more positive note for the team, Cowboys’ legend, Demarcus Ware, is getting his spot in the “Ring of Honor.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I always used to look up at the ring of honor. I came out of the tunnel and said i want to be right there," said Ware.

NEEDVILLE TO U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS

Needville is heading to the U.S. championships in the Little League World Series!

They beat Seattle 1-0 to punch their ticket to Saturday’s game.

