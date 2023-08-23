Morning Playbook | James Harden fined $100K

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — JAMES HARDEN FINED

In today’s Morning Playbook, James Harden is being fined $100,000 by the NBA.

The fine comes after his comments against Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

The NBA Players Association is fighting back against the league.

YANKEES HISTORIC LOSING STREAK

In MLB news, the New York Yankees are making franchise history, but not the one they want.

The team is on a nine game losing streak, the longest one in 41 years.

AGGIES ALL-SEC PRESEASON TEAMS

Six Texas A&M standouts added their names to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams.

Ainias Smith leads the group, as he was selected into the first team as an all-purpose player.

