Morning Playbook | Michael Oher speaks out, blindsided

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL INJURY

In today’s Morning Playbook, Texas A&M football just lost a key offensive player heading into the new season.

The Aggies confirmed yesterday sophomore tight end, Donovan Green, will be out for the entire season with an ACL injury.

"When you sit back and look at how in the big picture of things how that affects this, this, and this - sometimes it can help you grow as a player," said head coach, Jimbo Fisher.

BLIND SIDE LAWSUIT

The former NFL offensive tackle and subject of the 2009 film, “The Blind Side,” is now suing the Tuohy family.

Michael Oher played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring. He says he was lied to and had millions of dollars kept from him by his alleged adoptive parents.

DALLAS COWBOYS

New moves happening in Dallas.

Zeke Elliot signed a one year-deal with the New England Patriots.

While Zeke is leaving, the Cowboys are getting back their All-Pro guard, Zack Martin. Martin had considered not showing up for training camp until the team offered a better deal.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

Read more: