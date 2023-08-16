Morning Playbook | NBA Cup schedule announced!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — BLIND SIDE SAGA

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Tuohy family is now responding to former NFL star, Michael Oher, lawsuit.

Oher is accusing the family of never actually adopting him, and taking all the proceeds made from the 2009 film, ‘’The Blind Side.”

The Tuohy family replied to the allegations saying Oher threatened them to go public if they didn’t pay him $15 million.

AGGIES’ MCKINNLEY JACKSON

Texas A&M football standout, McKinnley Jackson, continues to receive national recognition.

He was named into the Lombardi Award watch list.

This award is given to either a top offensive or defensive lineman each season.

NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT

The NBA just released the schedule for their new in-season tournament, called the NBA Cup.

The tournament will start in November, with the final scheduled for December 9 in Las Vegas.

It will impact how many regular season games teams will have to play this season.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will be in the same group, West B. The San Antonio Spurs will be in West C.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

Read more: