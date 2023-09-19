Morning Playbook | Patrick Mahomes signs $210M deal

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — STADIUM CHANGES

In today’s Morning Playbook, the stadiums for this Friday’s district matchups between Ellison and Shoemaker, as well as Weiss versus Harker Heights are changing.

Killeen ISD announced Ellison will host Shoemaker at Searles, with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Harker Heights will play Weiss at Buckley stadium, kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

PATRICK MAHOMES NEW DEAL

Two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, is yet again getting paid!

The Chiefs are restructuring his contract and now he will make $210 million between now and 2026.

This is the most money a player has made in NFL history over a four-year span.

SHAQ GIVES BACK

Hall-of-famer Shaquille O’ Neal paid a visit to a North Texas Boys and Girls’ Club and made the kids’ day.

In a random act of “Shaq-ness,” he is helping upgrade their facilities.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

