Morning Playbook | Rancier female football players are changing the game!

TEMPLE, Texas — In today’s Morning Playbook, Rancier Middle School in Killeen is showing Central Texas why girls belong on the football field.

Seventh grader, Hailey Duncan, and eighth grader, Michele Sanchez, are both linebackers for the Karoos, playing the game for the first time.

“I like being rough, and I feel like the sport makes me active when I can,” said Michele.

“My dad played the sport, and I looked up to it,” said Hailey. “I thought it was a fun sport and I thought I would play it.”

The Rancier girls do not take their role in the defense lightly, and are not scared to be as tough as the boys.

"If I feel confident in myself to throw them to the floor I have no problem," said Michele.

Their approach to the game can be attributed to their head coach, Preston Waller, who encourages them to step up everyday in practice and come game time.

"Whenever the boys look at you some are gonna laugh it off, but that's whenever you need to show them I ain't here to play around," said Coach Waller.

Waller believes we are going to keep seeing more women play football at all levels, but he says it’s up to them to push themselves just as hard as men.

Michele and Hailey are an example for all the girls out there who want to wear the pads and the helmet and go out on the field.

"I would definitely go for it, like take your shot at it. It's not that challenging once you get the hang of it,” said Hailey.