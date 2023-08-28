Morning Playbook | Sha'carri Richardson, Team USA keep winning

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — TEAM USA GET THE GOLD

In today’s Morning Playbook, Dallas native, Sha’carri Richardson, and the Team USA relay teams crushed it over the weekend.

Both men’s and women’s 4x100 meter relay teams got the gold at the world championships.

Sha’carri returns home with 2 gold medals and a bronze medal.

SIMONE BILES IS THE GOAT

Simone Biles solidified her G.O.A.T. status after winning a record eighth U.S. championship last night.

Her floor routine earned her a total of 118.40 points.

The 26-year-old accomplished what no other American gymnast had done, a decade after winning her first title.

CJ STROUD QB1

The Houston Texans make it official, CJ Stroud is their new starting quarterback.

Coach Demeco Ryans made it official after the NFL’s second-overall pick got his first-ever TD against the Saints.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

