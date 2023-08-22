Morning Playbook | Sha'carri Richardson wins world championship

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON IS BACK

Sha’carri Richardson is back with a vengeance.

She took the gold in the 100-meter dash at the world championships.

Richardson ran past her competition in just over 10 seconds, after being out for 2 years, missing the Olympics.

MICHIGAN SUSPENDS HARBAUGH

In college football news, Michigan is suspending their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, for three games.

The school self-imposed the punishment on the reigning Big 10 champs, following alleged recruiting violations during the COVID dead period.

GAME OF THE WEEK

We are officially in week one of ‘nights under the lights’ in Central Texas.

The loaded Lorena Leopards play their crosstown rival, and state champion, China Spring.

They are looking to get their first win against the Cougs since 2018.

“Well I mean it's a huge litmus test. You're gonna find out right away what you're made offrom the get go,” said Leopards head coach, Kevin Johnson.

