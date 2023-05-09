Morning Playbook | Steele's big payday

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — TERENCE STEELE GETS PAID

In today’s Morning Playbook, Cowboys’ right tackle, Terence Steele, just secured his bag.

After being doubted by many, he’s now become an important piece for Dallas’ offensive line.

He just signed a 5-year extension worth $86.5 million and is feeling great ahead of the start of the season.

BAYLOR QB OUT WITH INJURY

As if the week couldn’t go worse for Baylor fans, head coach Dave Aranda will be out for 2 to 3 weeks with an MCL injury.

He suffered the injury during the team’s surprising loss to Texas State on Saturday.

AGGIES NEW 12TH MAN

The Aggies are off to a great start to their season, and a special player is creating all the buzz.

Sam Matthews was recently selected as the team’s 12th man, and got his first two tackles of the season against New Mexico.

The former walk on dedicated the honor to his mom.

