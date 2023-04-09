Morning Playbook | Texas college football upsets

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — BAYLOR LOSES IN WEEK ONE

In today’s Morning Playbook, the first week of college football was filled with upsets for a lot of Texas teams.

Baylor lost to Texas State, a team that had never beaten a power five conference team.

Both teams’ coaches ended with very different reactions after the game.

COACH PRIME SHOCKS TCU

Meanwhile, Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs put on a show against TCU.

This was Prime Time’s first game as the head coach for Colorado, and he backed the talk!

COCO GAUFF MAKES U.S. OPEN HISTORY

On some tennis news, Coco Gauff history yet again over the weekend.

She became the first American teen to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years since Serena Williams did it over two decades ago.

