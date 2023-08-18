Morning Playbook | The James Harden SAGA continues!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — JAMES HARDEN BACK IN H-TOWN

In today’s Morning Playbook, James Harden is back in Houston after a week in China.

He is in town for his charity’s softball celebrity game, and not to play with the Houston Rockets.

The possibility of coming back is not out of the window. Our sister station in Houston asked Harden if there was a way to repair the relationship with the Philadelphia Sixers.

He replied, “No.”

NBA TEXAS SHOWDOWN

The NBA just released the 2023-2024 schedule, and we have a Texas showdown.

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener.

One of the best prospects ever, Victor Webanyama, will face Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on October 25.

TEXAS-SIZED STADIUM

The new $35 million stadium in Collin County has everyone talking this morning.

The stadium belongs to Melissa ISD and can hold over 10,000 people. Meanwhile, Melissa High School only has around 1,300 students.

