Morning Playbook | UIL investigation gets referee removed

TEMPLE, Texas — UIL INVESTIGATION

In today’s Morning Playbook, the UIL is no longer suspending a Whitney High School football player.

Trey Haynes was suspended by a referee after bumping into him during their game on Friday.

A video posted on social media by the Haynes’ family shows the moment when Haynes spins and the referee proceeds to pull off his helmet.

The UIL is now conducting a thorough investigation, while the ref has been removed from officiating.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Moving onto college football, Aggies’ Ainnias Smith is the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

He had two long punt returns against Arkansas on Saturday, including one for a touchdown.

RANGERS PLAYOFF RUN STARTS

After a seven-year-long drought, the Rangers road to the World Series starts today.

They play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series with the first pitch scheduled for 2:08 p.m.

We’re getting ready to see a battle of brothers Nate and Josh Lowe in full display.

“Makes it easy on mom, she only has to watch one game instead of watching at different times." said Rangers’ Nate Lowe.

