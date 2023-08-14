Morning Playbook | Winners and Hall-of-famers!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — MIDWAY SOFTBALL

In today’s Morning Playbook, Midway softball head home with their heads high and a bronze medal.

They beat Connecticut yesterday to claim third place at the Little League World Series.

Midway’s impressive run fell short of a back-to-back championship after the team lost 3 to 4 against North Carolina on Saturday.

NBA HALL OF FAME

This past weekend was a very special one for a group of NBA legends.

Dallas Mavericks’ star, Dirk Nowitzki, celebrated as he got inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class had a big San Antonio Spurs presence. Coach Pop, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and Pau Gasol, all got recognized as their names were cemented in NBA history.

