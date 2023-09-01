Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" Dylan Plake

Harker Heights QB named week 1 POTW

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Quarterback Dylan Plake's leadership on and off the field makes an impact on his team and his community in Harker Heights.

Football pratice starts early for the Knights. But from sun up til sun down, the Harker Heights Knights are dedicated to every single play...and each other.

"Everything just fell into place and we just attacked it," said Plake describing the Knights Week 1 win over Ellison.

Fresh off the win, QB Plake's stats are impressive. He went 17 for 23 for 229 yards and 4 touchdowns. His fan club in full force.

"I try to be the best leader I can. Example setter, motivator. Someone who young kids can look up to," said Plake.

Coach Mark Humble says the team is in good hands with Plake at the helm.

"On the field, he's an exceptional quarterback. He has all the skills and he fits what we do really well. Off the field, I'm most proud of the person he is. Great young man that everyone looks up to and a great model for our young kids to look up to," said Coach Humble.

It's Plake's senior year and beyond college and football, he's interested in a career in law enforcement.

Mostly, he wants to make his team and family proud.

"Just go out on a high note. But being a good persona nd keeping all the memories with me through the years," said Plake.

"It'll get tougher and tougher but he's ready for the challenge. We get a little bit better each week and I think Dylan will do that," said Coach Humble.