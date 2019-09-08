TEMPLE, Texas — Two local athletes are preparing for their first Valor Games, a multi-sport competition held in San Antonio at the end of September. The athletes are getting ready through the Adaptive Sports Program at the Temple VA.

Veterans with physical disabilities compete in various games including air guns, archery, boccie ball, cycling, powerlifting, table tennis, and rowing.

The Adaptive Sports Program provides Veterans with specialized rehabilitation events to help those that participate become more independent while boosting their quality of life and well-being.

Tonight, 6 News reporter Bary Roy will introduce you to two athletes competing in the Valor Games for the first time. Find out how this program is helping them heal and what their hopes are for San Antonio, at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.

