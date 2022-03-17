Baylor basketball fans join together to watch in Waco

Bears fans watched a first round beatdown as Baylor trounced Norfolk State

WACO, Texas — Baylor fans were in full force on Thursday to support the team in their opening-round matchup against Norfolk State.

There was almost no doubt who would come out on top in this one. But that didn't stop the Baylor faithful from enjoying good hoops and on St. Patrick's Day no less.

"We try to meet up every year for March Madness," Baylor alum Geoff Pangman said. "We go to different cities to enjoy each other's company, getting away for families and enjoying each other. So we decide to come back to Waco this year."

Baylor was expected to win big and they did just that beating Norfolk State in Fort Worth.

"Round one expect total annihilation," Baylor fan Austin Brock said. "And if we get a surprise from LJ Cryer, maybe all the way."

Baylor is the reigning national champions and certainly have a big target on their backs as they'll have a tough road to a repeat.

Their next matchup will be against The University of North Carolina on Saturday, who poses as a potential mismatch for the Bears. But the feeling among Bears fans is as long as they're dancing, they'll find somewhere to watch the game.

Pangman says he and his fellow alums will not be missing out.

"Hopefully when they're playing next weekend, we'll be able to enjoy them. Also, we're usually on calls together. Just as long as we can enjoy each other, enjoy Baylor and have a nice time."