Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

The Football Writers Association of America announced the nomination of the football head coach Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda was named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award Tuesday.

In total, according to the university, 13 finalists were named candidates for the award that's been a yearly tradition since 1957.

This year’s finalists were placed on a ballot which, according to FWAA, was sent to the entire membership.

Baylor Football won their last game against Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Championship Saturday. The Bears finished 11-2 and will face Ole' Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Aranda also tied for the nation’s second-best turnaround with nine more wins than they had in 2020.

The Bears are seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Aranda becomes Baylor’s second finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award in the last three seasons, the university said.

The 2021 winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The official award presentation will be next year at a reception on Jan. 8 in Indianapolis.