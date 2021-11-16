Baylor fined $25,000 for fans storming field after beating Oklahoma

The Big 12 issued a public reprimand and fine for Baylor's "handling of field storming incidents."

WACO, Texas — Baylor will have to pay $25,000 as punishment for allowing fans to storm the field after the Bears beat Oklahoma University Saturday, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

The conference said it was a violation of its sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment.”

Thousands of fans ran onto the field with three seconds left in the game and then had to leave so the game could end.