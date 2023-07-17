Why it makes sense for Tony Pollard, Cowboys to wait until 2024 for a new contract

Pollard will earn $10.1M on the franchise tag in 2023, the final year before he hits free agency if he is unable to come to terms with Dallas on an extension.

DALLAS — Running back Tony Pollard will play the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys on the franchise tag after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term deal before Monday's franchise-tag deadline, according to ESPN.

Pollard will earn $10.1M in 2023, the final year before he's set to hit free agency if he is unable to come to terms with Dallas on an extension.

Locked on Cowboys hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discussed Pollard's situation on the latest episode, including why it makes sense for an extension to get pushed until next offseason.

"It honestly is a good deal for both sides to wait on this," McCool said. "The Cowboys because they want to see if there is a floor to where this running back market is falling. And for Tony Pollard it's hope against hope that the running back market rebounds or something changes that makes it more palatable for him to sign a deal, though I can't say I see a future where that's happening anytime soon."

It's no secret running back contracts have dried up in recent years, leading to many players opting to hold out including Le'Veon Bell in 2018 and potentially Saquon Barkley this upcoming season.

Pollard is a do-it-all back who has 2,616 total yards to his name since joining the team in 2019, serving as an incredibly valuable platoon with Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard averaged 5.74 yards per touch, and among non-quarterbacks with over 500 touches since 2019 that ranks third, only behind Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler.